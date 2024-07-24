© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Fire in Wailuku started from 6 ignition points, MFD says

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:50 AM HST
File - A Maui County firetruck at the Lahaina station on Feb. 5, 2024.

The Maui Fire Department says Monday's rapidly moving brush fire in Wailuku started burning from as many as six ignition points.

The fire began shortly after 9 a.m. on July 22 in the area of Piʻihana Road and Kahekili Highway.

It burned about 4 acres before being fully contained at 2:45 p.m. About 45 homes were evacuated, and residents of Happy Valley and Wailuku Heights were also given precautionary notice.

At its peak, the Crater Road fire had dozens of vehicles and personnel, along with fire helicopters including military air support, working to control it.
No homes burned. The fire department stayed through the evening for mop-up operations.

Crews deployed six engines, two tankers and Air 1 was on standby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
