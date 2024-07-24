Fire in Wailuku started from 6 ignition points, MFD says

The Maui Fire Department says Monday's rapidly moving brush fire in Wailuku started burning from as many as six ignition points.

The fire began shortly after 9 a.m. on July 22 in the area of Piʻihana Road and Kahekili Highway.

It burned about 4 acres before being fully contained at 2:45 p.m. About 45 homes were evacuated, and residents of Happy Valley and Wailuku Heights were also given precautionary notice.

No homes burned. The fire department stayed through the evening for mop-up operations.

Crews deployed six engines, two tankers and Air 1 was on standby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

