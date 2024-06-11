Recovery plan workshop for Lahaina Town South residents

The Lahaina Town South neighborhood will have a planning workshop this Saturday through the county's Office of Recovery and Department of Planning.

The workshop is an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts on issues specific to their community.

The session will also help ensure that residents are aware of options for their neighborhood. They can share community preferences with the county to incorporate into the recovery plan.

The Lahaina Town South workshop covers the area south of Lahainaluna Road and makai of Honoapiʻilani Highway, including Shark Pit and Puamana.

The workshop will be held on June 15 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 pm at the Lahainalua High School cafeteria.

This is the county’s fourth of five neighborhood planning workshops. The final workshop on June 29 will cover the Historic and Business Districts.