3 people cited for fishing in Natural Area Reserve on Maui

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:43 PM HST
Three Wailuku men were issued citations for fishing within the ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve on May 21, 2024.
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
State conservation officers have cited three Wailuku men for multiple fishing-related violations within the ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve on Maui.

The suspects are 24-year-old Tibon Lankieo, 33-year-old Smith Kaious, and 38-year-old Dickey Timisen.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said the incident happened at night on May 21.

Officers recovered a total of 78 different fish from the men at the reserve in southwestern Maui.

In a news release, the DLNR said the reserve is a nursery and refuge for some of Hawaiʻi’s most important, unique resources.

The three are scheduled to appear in Maui District Court on June 27.
