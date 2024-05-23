© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui police chief requests new helicopter for night operations

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:02 AM HST
Honolulu Fire Department
File photo

Maui’s police chief has requested a new airship or helicopter capable of nighttime operations in order to respond to emergencies in remote locations quickly.

During a Maui County Council meeting this week, Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier said the department currently has no air assets that can operate at night.

Pelletier has requested $500,000 for equipment used by the airship and its crew, which would include nighttime goggles and thermal imaging.

The actual airship will be requested in 2026 and cost about $2.3 million annually.

Pelletier said the airship wouldn’t be just for law enforcement and could be shared with the fire department. The after-action report for the Maui Fire Department following the August wildfires recommended expanding aerial capabilities.

“If we put out one fire with this bird, it pays for itself. If we save one life it pays for itself,” Pelletier said at the meeting.

Councilmember Gabe Johnson said the county needs to have ways to save and rescue people 24 hours a day.
Tags
Local News MauiMaui Police DepartmentMaui County CouncilMaui CountySafety
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories