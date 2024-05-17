Island-wide Brown Water Advisory issued for Oʻahu

An island-wide Brown Water Advisory issued Thursday for O‘ahu is ongoing. Not all coastal areas may be impacted, but officials say that if the water is brown — stay out.

The state Department of Health said heavy rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

People are advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewers, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and more.

DOH said to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with a doctor if you have concerns.

A #BrownWaterAdvisory has been issued for the Island of O‘ahu.



Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.



For more information: https://t.co/ukjK8sPAVN pic.twitter.com/omjnu1K7Xn — Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (@HawaiiDOH) May 16, 2024

People are also specifically advised to avoid Kailua Bay due to discharge from the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Samples collected Tuesday exceeded the daily maximum permitted fecal indicator bacteria level. The public is advised to remain out of the water until further notice.