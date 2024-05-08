Maui homeowners impacted by COVID pandemic can apply for county assistance

Homeowners in Maui County who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for mortgage assistance and other qualified housing expenses.

The Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund program launched this week and offers resources to help avoid foreclosure.

Homeowners displaced by the Maui wildfires may also be eligible for help.

Eligible homeowners may receive up to $60,000 in financial assistance. Initial funding for the program is $7 million, which is expected to help up to 280 homeowners.

The County of Maui selected Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi to administer the Maui Homeowner Assistance Fund, a COVID-era program funded by the U.S. Department of The Treasury.

Maui County homeowners may visit Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi's website to learn more about the program. A prescreen questionnaire is available on the website to help determine eligibility.

