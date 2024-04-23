Maui County asks residents' input on wetlands for future policy making

Maui County is in the process of creating a policy for wetlands restoration and protection, and it needs the public’s help.

Over the past year, the county Planning Department worked with its partners and consultants to prepare a detailed map of wetlands and other water features on Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Maui.

Maui County Screenshot of the Maui County Wetlands Overlay Map.

The county said a comprehensive map of the wetlands is an essential step to better preserve, protect and restore the islands’ ecosystems and the services they provide.

This includes flood prevention, pollution reduction, and the provision of endangered and threatened species habitat.

The county wants to know: Is the wetland that you know of or work with on this map? Is the approximate location of the wetlands shown on the map accurate?

The Wetland Overlay Draft Map is available online. Public comments are due by May 15, 2024.