No injuries reported after small plane lands in Kapiʻolani Park

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
Published April 17, 2024 at 7:31 AM HST
File - Kapiʻolani Regional Park in Honolulu
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr
File - Kapiʻolani Regional Park in Honolulu

A small plane landed in Kapiʻolani Park on Tuesday and the two people on board were not injured, officials said.

The plane "lost power and landed safely," said Scott Humber, a spokesperson for the city of Honolulu.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department received a call about the plane at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Shayne Enright said emergency responders determined no one was injured when the plane landed near Waikīkī Shell.

Millie Dydasco, a coach for the Leahi Soccer Club, was getting ready for three teams to arrive for practice when the plane glided about 20 feet in front of her. "It was a pretty smooth landing," she said. "It didn't come smashing down."

She saw a man and woman get out, and then embrace each other.

Hundreds of kids typically practice soccer in the park daily. "Thank goodness around that time, it was still empty," Dydasco said. "Had it been another hour and a half, two hours later, with kids on the field ... would it still have landed here?"
