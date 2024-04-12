HEART of Honolulu Festival invites public to experience Chinatown's vibrant art scene

The third annual HEART of Honolulu Festival will hit the streets in Downtown Honolulu this Saturday.

HEART is the acronym for heritage, entertainment, arts and culture, restaurants, and theatre and performing arts.

In the Bethal and Nu‘uanu Avenue district, between King Street and Beretania Avenue, the festival will be filled with local artists for the community to engage with.

Sandy Pohl, the executive director of the Downtown Art Center, said it’s a collaborative effort to create the festival.

“The HEART festival brings everything together once a year,” she said.

“We all work together to make this happen: the nonprofits, the storefronts, artists (and) volunteers. This is a happening that is communitywide. It’s done because we love our neighborhood."

This year’s event draws more than 60 participants, including Honolulu Printmakers, Hawai‘i Craftsmen and more.

The in-person event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

