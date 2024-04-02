© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
FEMA opens disaster relief applications for COFA citizens affected by Maui fires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:27 PM HST
Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that Pacific Islander migrants impacted by the Maui wildfires can now apply for disaster relief.

The change comes after President Joe Biden signed amendments into law last month, extending safety net benefits to Micronesians from Pacific nations with treaties with the U.S. called the Compacts of Free Association, or COFA.

Applications are open from April 1 to May 31 to COFA citizens who live in Maui and were affected by the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed Lahaina.

Previously, COFA migrants couldn’t qualify for federal relief due to the 1996 Welfare Reform Act, which excluded them from qualifying for food stamps, housing and more.

Under the compact agreement, COFA citizens can migrate without a visa for work, education and health care. In exchange, the military can access their islands’ water, land and air space.

COFA citizens can apply for federal disaster relief at the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Civic Center Gymnasium off the Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

They can also call (808) 784-1952. Phone lines and recovery center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
