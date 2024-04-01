Merrie Monarch Festival begins this week, paying tribute to Hawaiian language

The host town of Hilo is preparing for the influx of hula dancers and hula fans to the 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

Organizers are expecting dancers from more than 20 hālau hula across the islands and as far away as California.

Tracey Niimi Kumu Hula Johnny Lum Ho’s Haumāna pay tribute to their kumu at Merrie Monarch 2023.

Festival president Luana Kawelu said he has been busy making sure everything runs smoothly.

"I know ... it’s pūpule, pūpule, but pūpule is normal," Kawelu said.

In a word, crazy. Hālau hula are trickling into the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium to practice on the infamous wooden stage in preparation for competition later this week.

But for the host town of Hilo, Merrie Monarch really begins with Hōʻike Night on Wednesday.

"This year we are honoring ʻōlelo. So for the hōʻike we are having a special segment bringing forth all those who were instrumental in having ʻōlelo become what it is today in the state and around the world," Kawelu said.

This year’s festival is paying tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Hawaiian language revitalization movement with UH Hilo Hawaiian Language Professor Larry Kimura serving as Grand Marshall of the Merrie Monarch Parade this Saturday.

"We also have the Lahainaluna Ensemble. Since their football team was invited to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year, the Ensemble class asked if they could come 'the Super Bowl of hula' in Hilo," Kawelu explained.

The Lahainaluna Ensemble will also be performing at Hōʻike Night, where Kawelu said festival organizers will be accepting donations for Maui wildfire relief.

Kawelu is now 83 years old but has helped organize the Merrie Monarch Festival since 1976 when her mom, the late Dottie Thompson, served as Festival President.

"It means a lot because it’s one more year to our legacy of the culture of hula that has been shared around the world. This year is 61 years. Who would ever thought?" she said.

"I think credit should be given to all the kumu, the ‘ōlapa, the passionate supporters of hula around the world, and the faithful, loyal Merrie Monarch fans that keep wanting to come year after year."

Competition for the 61st Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Festival kicks off Thursday with the Miss Aloha Hula contest.

For more information, click here.

