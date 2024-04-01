Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge sets opening date for long-awaited viewpoint

The new Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge Viewpoint will open at the end of the month.

The viewpoint site is located along Kūhiō Highway in Princeville. It includes two lookouts with views of Hanalei Valley and Bay, the wildlife refuge and the Haleleʻa Forest Reserve.

The Hanalei refuge is the oldest of Kauaʻi’s three national wildlife refuges. Established in 1972, the area is over 900 acres and seeks to protect endangered waterbirds, such as the koloa maoli (Hawaiian duck) and ‘alae ke‘oke‘o (Hawaiian coot), that rely on the valley to survive.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in partnership with the state Department of Transportation, says it is looking forward to the long-awaited opening.

The viewpoint has limited space for car parking and buses. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Visitors will also be able to view interpretive displays and native plantings while enjoying views of Hanalei.



The site is open to the public on April 30. Click here for more information.

