Multimillion-dollar settlement reached for victim of near-fatal crash involving 4 officers

The Honolulu City Council approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for the victim in a 2021 police chase and crash in Makaha.

Jonaven Perkins-Sinapati, the driver of a white sedan that four Honolulu Police Department officers are accused of improperly chasing, will receive $12.5 million to end his civil suit.

He suffered severe brain damage and other injuries in the crash on Farrington Highway in September of 2021.

Four police officers are accused of either causing the crash or trying to cover it up.

Joshua Nahulu, Erik Smith and Jake Bartolome were fired by HPD in February, but are appealing the decision.

They and another officer, Robert Lewis, are scheduled to go to trial this summer.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

The settlement is one of the largest ever involving HPD.