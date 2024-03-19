State warns of latest tax scam that threatens to seize property due to debt

With tax season underway, the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation is putting out a warning about tax-related scams.

Recently, taxpayers have reported receiving letters asking to call a phone number regarding an overdue debt.

The letter contains intimidating language and threatens to seize property due to the debt.

Officials say people should never reply to any correspondence from “Tax Processing Group” or “Internal Processing Service” as they have no association with the state of Hawaiʻi.

If anyone would like to confirm the legitimacy of any tax notice, they’re encouraged to use the contact information for the Department of Taxation listed on its website: tax.hawaii.gov/contact/