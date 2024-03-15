Congress passes $1.3B allocation to support Native Hawaiian housing

Federal funding for Native Hawaiian housing is receiving a boost thanks to a $1.3 billion appropriation that was approved by Congress and signed into law.

Funding for the Native American Housing and Self-Determination Act provides financial assistance for families to obtain homes, make renovations and build community facilities.

This also includes resources such as counseling and financial literacy classes.

The funding is a record increase of over $320 million from last year.

“This historic increase in funding will help provide affordable housing for Native communities across the country,” said Sen. Schatz, chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, in a statement.

Schatz said more work is needed to address the unique and urgent needs of Native communities, but this funding brings the federal government closer to fulfilling its trust responsibilities.

Additionally, the committee also secured over $175 million in new funding for tribal transportation infrastructure projects.