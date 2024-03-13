Accused elderly arsonist will be evaluated to determine mental fitness for trial

An 85-year-old woman indicted for first-degree arson will undergo a mental evaluation.

Beverly Shimabukuro will go through an assessment by a panel of three mental health experts at Hawai‘i State Hospital to determine her fitness for trial.

Last month, Shimabukuro allegedly started a fire in the closet of her rented Liliha home on Feb. 28, a day before her eviction.

The landlord said Shimabukuro had resided in the home for 50 years and had been paying her rent each month. However, the landlord plans to sell the property.

Shimabukuro was held at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center after her arrest, but has since been transferred to the hospital.