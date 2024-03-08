Disaster preparedness workshops to begin across Maui for residents

A series of disaster preparedness training workshops will be held throughout Maui County starting this month.

They are hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi's College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, through a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The free, community-based workshops are geared toward adults, families or youth over 13 years old. Participants will practice CPR, first aid and fire suppression. They will learn about landscape techniques to reduce fire risk and participate in well-being activities.

“The recent disasters of COVID-19 and wildfires have caused forced disruptions in activity, limited information about the future, and economic instability,” said Nancy Ooki, a CTAHR Maui extension agent, in a statement.

“The combination has placed the Maui community in a position of feeling a sense of loss of control, decision-making ability, and uncertainty of the future. Our hope is that by providing education and training around disasters and emergencies, the community can better understand the recovery process and how each person can be an active participant in helping the community to heal," Ooki continued.

Workshops will be held in Kihei, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kahului, Upcountry and Lahaina, and will continue through November.

Participants who complete the full 5-hour workshop will receive "fire wise" plants, emergency supplies, and other resources.

