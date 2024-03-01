Last chance to offer input on Public Utilities Commission's energy equity docket

Today is the last chance to comment on the Public Utilities Commission's year-long energy equity proceeding.

The docket seeks to define energy equity and integrate energy justice practices into the commission's proceedings.

But a workable definition for energy equity can be a difficult thing to nail down.

"I think our nation is going through this transformation. And we aren't the only state struggling with coming up with definitions," said Stephany Vaioleti told HPR last year. She's the community engagement navigator for Hawaiʻi Energy, which contracts with the commission on energy efficiency programs throughout the state.

The PUC began a series of public meetings in 2023 on equity and justice in Hawaiʻi's energy transition.

It has compiled input from community members and energy stakeholders into a final report, which is open for public comment until March 1.

The PUC will use that feedback to issue an official decision on the docket on a yet-to-be-determined date.

More information on the report and how to comment is available here.

