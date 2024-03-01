Hawaiʻi's 1st federally funded electric vehicle charging station opens on Maui

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation held a dedication ceremony on Feb. 28 for the first electric vehicle charging station in the state that was funded by a federal program.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz's Office A picture of an electric vehicle charging station on Maui.

The EV charging station at the Kahului Park and Ride along Kuihelani Highway on Maui consists of four fast chargers.

"The Biden-Harris administration is proud to open the first federally-funded electric vehicle charging stations in the State of Hawai‘i," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Officials say this first site was selected because it’s accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and its location is adjacent to the Maui Alternative Fuel Corridors.

“Hawaiʻi is leading the way to bring drivers across the island more affordable, accessible and reliable vehicle charging,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

Design and construction of the station cost $3 million, with $2.4 million coming from the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and $600,000 from the state highway fund.

"We’re excited to have federal support for the electrification of transportation," said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

Charging will be free to the public through Mar. 10 as time-of-use rates are being finalized.