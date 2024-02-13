State lawmakers consider lowering penalty for possession of marijuana

Hawaiʻi could see lowered criminal penalties for the possession of marijuana.

Currently, if a person is caught with less than 3 grams of marijuana it is a petty misdemeanor — the same classification as a speeding ticket — and carries a fine of $130.

A measure that passed its second reading in the House of Representatives would decrease the fine to $25 and increase the amount of decriminalized marijuana to less than 1 ounce.

Rep. David Tarnas was one of the introducers of the bill.

"Being caught with a small amount of cannabis over 3 grams, but less than an ounce or with some apparatus that you use to consume cannabis, is unfortunately the first step to get people to enter into the criminal justice system," he said.

"The drug war has failed and it's time for us to change the way we're approaching what is really a drug that is not something that is causing all of our major problems."

The measure would also decriminalize the possession of drug paraphernalia to store or administer marijuana.

A total of 14 members voted against the measure. Several members were concerned that it would make it easier to access marijuana without any safeguards.

Additionally, a Senate bill will be heard on Tuesday that would create a process to fully legalize recreational marijuana for those over 21 years old.

