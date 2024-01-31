FEMA to provide temporary housing units in Kāʻanapali for fire survivors

FEMA plans to build 214 temporary modular homes outside Lahaina for Maui fire survivors.

The development will be on 63 acres in Kāʻanapali. The units are intended to provide housing for the next 18 months for those who are still displaced from the fires.

FEMA said it will provide funding, materials, shipping and contract labor for the Kāʻanapali Temporary Group Housing Site.

Work on the property will include the installation of utilities, and construction of access roads, parking, drainage and concrete pads.

FEMA will operate and maintain the site during its use for temporary housing.

When the housing need ends, it said the units would be removed and repurposed within Maui County or disposed of.

The public can submit comments on FEMA’s draft environmental assessment for the project until Feb. 2 by emailing: fema-rix-ehp-documents@fema.dhs.gov.

To review the full environmental assessment, click here.

