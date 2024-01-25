Opportunity for high schoolers impacted by Lahaina wildfires to travel to Japan

High school juniors and seniors directly impacted by the Lahaina wildfires have a chance to travel to Japan.

The “Kibou for Maui” program was launched by the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi to inspire and empower Lahaina youth to lead the long-term physical, mental and spiritual recovery of their community.

A selected team will complete training on Maui in March. After that, they will visit Japan on a sponsored one-week trip to see the Great East Japan Earth Quake and Tsunami of 2011 recovery.

Lahaina students will network with young people in Japan who are active in the recovery efforts, and learn from local Japanese organizations and trainers.

Nate Gyotoku, JCCH president and executive director said, “We hope that connecting them to youth who underwent tragedy themselves and are active in Tohoku’s recovery will inspire these students to do the same.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 26. Visit jcchawaii.org for more information.