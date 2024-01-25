© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Opportunity for high schoolers impacted by Lahaina wildfires to travel to Japan

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 25, 2024 at 12:34 PM HST
Lāhaināluna High students stand in the school's gymnasium to participate in a morning piko, or gathering protocol.
Hawaiʻi Department of Education
FILE - Lāhaināluna High students stand in the school's gymnasium to participate in a morning piko, or gathering protocol.

High school juniors and seniors directly impacted by the Lahaina wildfires have a chance to travel to Japan.

The “Kibou for Maui” program was launched by the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi to inspire and empower Lahaina youth to lead the long-term physical, mental and spiritual recovery of their community.

A selected team will complete training on Maui in March. After that, they will visit Japan on a sponsored one-week trip to see the Great East Japan Earth Quake and Tsunami of 2011 recovery.

Lahaina students will network with young people in Japan who are active in the recovery efforts, and learn from local Japanese organizations and trainers.

Nate Gyotoku, JCCH president and executive director said, “We hope that connecting them to youth who underwent tragedy themselves and are active in Tohoku’s recovery will inspire these students to do the same.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 26. Visit jcchawaii.org for more information.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesEducationJapan
HPR News Staff
