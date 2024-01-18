DOH recalls Big Island Candies' brownie products due to unlisted allergens

A voluntary recall has been issued for the 10 oz. Makana Brownie Assortment Box from Big Island Candies.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health said the brownies may contain peanut allergens not listed on the label.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health An image of the batch number of the recalled brownie box from Big Island Candies.

At least one person experienced an adverse reaction, but no other reports have been made.

Approximately 120 affected boxes were sold at the Big Island Candies Ala Moana retail store between Dec 13 through 21.

The recalled product can be identified by the PLU batch code sticker RFFIC 326760, located on the back of the box in the upper right corner.

No other products are affected by this recall.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product may contact Big Island Candies at 1-800-935-5510 x283 (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or email customerservice@bigislandcandies.com at any time, or visit www.bigislandcandies.com for additional information.