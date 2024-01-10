Drunk driver from fatal H-1 freeway crash sentenced to prison

A driver responsible for a crash that killed a visitor from Texas and injured another has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Klarissa Lopez, 25, pleaded no contest to the charges of negligent homicide in the first degree and negligent injury in the first degree.

“We are pleased the judge recognized the seriousness of the offense and gave Lopez the full 10-year sentence,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Lopez crashed into a stopped Honolulu Police Department vehicle on the H-1 Freeway before plowing into the center median in August 2021. Ronald Garcia-Alarcon, 37, died at the scene.

Garcia-Alarcon’s girlfriend was injured in the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The officer was not injured and was standing outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“There is evidence Lopez had been drinking and was looking at her phone when she crashed into a police car that had stopped to help another motorist,” Alm continued.

During the sentencing hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Hon-Lum Cheung-Cheng pointed out that Lopez was convicted of impaired driving after causing a crash in Texas just seven months after the crash that killed Garcia.