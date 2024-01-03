Public invited to collaborate on project turning recorded moʻolelo into public art

The Maui Public Art Corps is seeking proposals from artists to interpret stories from its Hui Mo‘olelo program and turn them into works of visual, performance or experimental public art.

The nonprofit has partnered with Maui County and Hale Hō‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House / Maui Historical Society to connect people, a place and a story through public art.

Artists will be paired with community members to combine their feedback on the art proposal, which will help shape the artwork into a site-specific, collaborative piece.

The project requires that artists include a unique proverb from Mary Kawena Pukui's "‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings." Artists will work with cultural consultant Kumu Sissy Lake-Farm.

Artists may choose from six categories:



Harbor Lights Mural : Select a Hui Mo‘olelo recording to interpret as a mural composition on a 40' x 34' surface area at Harbor Lights, Kahului.

: Select a Hui Mo‘olelo recording to interpret as a mural composition on a 40' x 34' surface area at Harbor Lights, Kahului. Kapalua Coastal Trail Sculpture Walk : Connect a sculpture to a story for a temporary installation between Kapalua Bay and Honokahua Bay.

: Connect a sculpture to a story for a temporary installation between Kapalua Bay and Honokahua Bay. Kalama Park Footbridge : Reimagine this Kīhei footbridge with physical enhancement or a hybrid visual-digital experience.

: Reimagine this Kīhei footbridge with physical enhancement or a hybrid visual-digital experience. Keōpūolani Regional Park Walking Path : Temporary sculpture installation at Wailuku park site.

: Temporary sculpture installation at Wailuku park site. Pop-Up Performance : Select a Hui Mo‘olelo recording to interpret as a work of performance art.

: Select a Hui Mo‘olelo recording to interpret as a work of performance art. Hui Mo‘olelo Animated Short Films: Interpret one or more of our Hui Mo‘olelo stories into short, animated films that utilize the recordings as a soundtrack.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 4 with applications closing at 8:59 p.m. For more information, click here.