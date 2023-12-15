Local artist unveils vibrant collection made from repurposed surfboards

A new exhibit from Hawaiʻi-based artist Ruben Aira Jr. aims to capture the islands' vibrant environment with pieces of broken surfboards sculpted to symbolize the harmonious relationship between land and sea.

Paul Strouse Ruben Aira Jr.'s piece "Manta birostris Ananas comosus" showcased in his new exhibit.

The “Noses, Fins and Tails” exhibit draws on Aira Jr.'s acclaimed skill to transform colorful surfboards into meticulous designs.

With pieces such as "Manta birostris Ananas comosus," he carefully combines details from sea manta rays with those found on pineapple.

“What Iʻm trying to do is advance this art form. I want it to become something greater than what it is already,” he said.

Aira Jr., a long-time artist in the field of carving, was born in Cuba and migrated to the U.S. at a young age. In 1998, he moved to the North Shore of Oʻahu, where he reaffirmed his lifelong passion for art.

Since then, he has created trophy designs for the World Surf League and has had his work displayed in Wyland Galleries across the islands.

He now runs his own gallery located in Hawaiʻi Kai, where visitors can schedule private viewings of "Noses, Fins and Tails," among other exhibits.

The exhibit opens on Dec. 18. Private viewings can be scheduled here, by appointment only.