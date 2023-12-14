3D mapping technology offers additional insight for Lahaina's wildfire recovery

New technology is being used in recovery efforts to better visualize the extent of damage to Lahaina from August’s wildfire.

Drones, high-tech tools and software provided by Honolulu-based 8th Axis Industrial, LLC have helped create a 3D picture of the fire-damaged areas.

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros said previous mapping tools only provided an incomplete, 2D view of an affected area.

“Having a clearer image of this disaster scene is an exciting development for emergency managers,” Barros said.

The enhanced data is being shared with a wide audience of experts and companies, which could allow recovery partners to find better solutions for the people of Lahaina.

“While it is essential to have people on the ground looking over the scope of damage, not everyone can or should travel to the zone for a variety of reasons. This survey mesh and data layering helps us game plan with county, state, federal, private industry partners,” Barros continued.

Maui County officials say data will be continually updated for the next three years to assist the ongoing recovery efforts.