US ambassador to the United Nations stops in Hawaiʻi en route to Cook Islands

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations stopped in Honolulu on Tuesday on her way to a meeting of Pacific Island leaders in the Cook Islands.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is leading the United States delegation to the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting. The president of the U.N. General Assembly, Dennis Francis, is also at the diplomatic event.

A press release said the U.N. ambassador will "reaffirm President Biden’s commitment to enhancing our partnership with the Pacific Islands as well as emphasize the importance of the PIF as an essential forum for discussing critical issues and advancing prosperity and peace in the Pacific."

Courtesy Pacific Islands Forum An event at the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the Cook Islands on Nov. 6, 2023.

In September, Biden hosted leaders from the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum. Many Pacific Island nations have been critical of rich countries for not doing enough to control climate change despite being responsible for much of the problem, and for profiting from loans provided to vulnerable nations to mitigate the effects, NPR reports.

As part of the summit, the U.S. formally established diplomatic relations with two South Pacific nations, the Cook Islands and Niue. Biden has put a premium on improving ties in the Pacific at a time of rising U.S. concern about China's growing military and economic influence.

Looking forward to leading the U.S. delegation to the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the Cook Islands.



This is an opportunity to advance prosperity and peace in the Pacific region and strengthen cooperation. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) November 7, 2023

Back on Oʻahu, the ambassador was scheduled Tuesday to meet with Gov. Josh Green and attend an event at Kamehameha Schools. Thomas-Greenfield also planned to meet with Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.