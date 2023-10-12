© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
DLNR addresses misconceptions about cutting down trees for fire prevention

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST
Department of Land and Natural Resources

Arborists and landscapers on Maui are getting calls from homeowners who want all the trees on their properties removed, according to The Department of Land and Natural Resources.

That move comes as many residents try to reduce fire hazards around their homes.

While some individual trees may be hazardous, DLNR officials contend that removing trees at large is a misstep. They urge people to keep as many trees as possible to preserve moisture and shade in neighborhoods.

Maui arborist Jake Kane said the island needs all the canopy coverage it can get, having lost thousands of trees in the Aug. 8th fires.

"Trees are great filters. Properly maintained trees in the right spots don’t pose a fire hazard," Kane said. "A lot of the trees that burned, caught fire because the house was on fire. Trees are not necessarily entry points for fire to your home.”

Instead, he suggests people focus on clearing dry brush and leaves on the ground. These materials can quickly catch and spread fire.

DLNR also encourages residents to plant more native trees on their properties, as these species can be more fire-resistant.

Ultimately, Kane said that any tree removals should be decided on a case-by-case basis.

"If it’s the wrong tree in the wrong spot, absolutely," Kane said. "Always replace with the right tree in the right spot."

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast.
