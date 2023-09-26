DLNR opens grant applications to purchase land for conservation

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources wants to award grant money to local organizations or agencies so they can buy land for conservation.

Each year, the state gives a portion of its revenue from real estate conveyance taxes to the Land Conservation Fund. Through the competitive grant process, community organizations can apply for a piece of this funding to purchase land that protects threatened or endangered resources.

The land can have natural, environmental, scenic, cultural, agricultural production or historic value. That includes park and trail systems connecting these lands.

About $7 million is expected to be awarded in fiscal year 2024.

Interested nonprofits, as well as state agencies or counties, must match funds that cover at least 25% of total transaction costs.

Pre-applications are due Oct. 9, and the final application is due Dec. 1. Applications must then be approved by the Board of Land & Natural Resources and the governor.

Questions about the program can be directed to the Legacy Land Conservation Program at 808-596-0921 or by email at legacyland@hawaii.gov.

For more information, click here.

