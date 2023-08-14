Professional dance company on Maui celebrates 10th anniversary as a nonprofit

One of Hawaiʻi’s only professional contemporary performing companies on Maui will host a dance concert this weekend.

Maui’s Adaptations Dance Theater is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a nonprofit and its first return to the stage since the pandemic.

Hallie Hunt is the group’s founder and co-artistic director. She says the performance represents a month-long collaborative residency experience.

“This weekend we will be presenting our Bring It Home dance concert, which is about representing the local contemporary professional talent on Maui and bringing back individuals who are from Maui who have gone on to have professional careers elsewhere and giving them an opportunity and a place to share with their home community what a dance career could potentially look like.”

One of those professional dancers is Ali McKeon Pineo, who was born and raised on Maui. She left the islands to dance professionally before returning to Maui. She now serves as co-artistic director and co-choreographer with Hunt at Adaptations Dance Theater.

Pineo explains what this weekend’s performance is all about.

“It's essentially a journey to joy… So that's what the audience is going to be seeing with lots of props and sets, acting, dancing, singing and just like a really eclectic musical score that we've woven together... So it's definitely going to be a show that simulates all of the senses and there's something for everybody in it.”

The company nurtures dancers’ physical, mental and emotional well-being along with professional performance.

The Bring It Home dance concert will be held on Aug. 11, 12 and 13 at Maui’s ‘Iao Theater.