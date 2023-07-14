© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Local doctor chosen to serve on Creighton University's board of trustees

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM HST
Courtesy Of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center
/
Hawaiʻi Cancer Care

Hawaiʻi's Dr. Melvin Palalay has been elected to the Board of Trustees at Creighton University in Nebraska.

Palalay is an oncologist and hematologist at the Hawaiʻi Cancer Center in Honolulu.

He will be joining the 39-member board, which is responsible for ensuring the university fulfills its mission of teaching, research and community service.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the Jesuit university in 1986, and went on to graduate with his medical degree there in 1991.

Palalay has served on the boards of the American Cancer Society Hawaiʻi Pacific, Docs for the Cure and the Philippine Medical Association of Hawaiʻi. In 1991, Palalay was the recipient of the Spirit of Creighton award.

He is one of five new members from across the country to join the board this month. All are alumni of the university, which serves more than 8,000 students.

Tags
Local News Health CareEducation
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
