Local doctor chosen to serve on Creighton University's board of trustees

Hawaiʻi's Dr. Melvin Palalay has been elected to the Board of Trustees at Creighton University in Nebraska.

Palalay is an oncologist and hematologist at the Hawaiʻi Cancer Center in Honolulu.

He will be joining the 39-member board, which is responsible for ensuring the university fulfills its mission of teaching, research and community service.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the Jesuit university in 1986, and went on to graduate with his medical degree there in 1991.

Palalay has served on the boards of the American Cancer Society Hawaiʻi Pacific, Docs for the Cure and the Philippine Medical Association of Hawaiʻi. In 1991, Palalay was the recipient of the Spirit of Creighton award.

He is one of five new members from across the country to join the board this month. All are alumni of the university, which serves more than 8,000 students.

