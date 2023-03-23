© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Senate President addresses reported conflict over Scott Glenn's nomination

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM HST
Scott Glen.png
Hawaiʻi State Senate
/
Youtube
Scott Glenn attends his Senate committee confirmation hearing to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. (March 8, 2023)

Senate President Ron Kouchi took to the chamber floor yesterday to address reports of conflict among caucus members. At issue is Scott Glenn’s nomination to lead the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.

Honolulu Civil Beat reported earlier this week that Senators Donovan Dela Cruz and Michelle Kidani were pressuring fellow lawmakers to oppose Glenn's nomination in a vote scheduled for today.

Sen. Lorraine Inouye of Hawaiʻi Island, whose Water and Land Committee recommended Glenn 4-1, told Civil Beat reporters that her committee members were being told to flip their votes.

Kouchi dismissed those allegations on the Senate Floor.

"I have talked to all of the members in the caucus," said Kouchi, "And there isn't a member who has come forward to tell me that they felt coerced in any way by Senator Dela Cruz or Senator Kidani on how to cast the vote."

"They did feel some pressure from the water land chair in how they were going to vote," said Kouchi, referring to Inouye.

Kouchi deferred Glenn’s nomination hearing until Friday so that Senators would have more time to meet with the candidate.

