Grounded yacht sinks after being freed from Honolua Bay

The grounded luxury yacht that sat on the shores of Honolua Bay for nearly two weeks has been scuttled, or deliberately sunk, shortly after salvage crews freed it on Sunday.

The Nakoa, one of two luxury yachts owned by Noelani Yacht Charters, was banked on a reef about 700 feet outside the Honolua-Mokulēʻia Bay Marine Life Conservation District on Feb. 20.

The state's Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Saturday that a salvage ship and tractor tug would make a third attempt at freeing the yacht — this time using a 3,300 horsepower tug.

Residents and community leaders gathered around to watch the Nakoa break free from the rocks, which DLNR said was made possible this time due to the "ideal weather and ocean conditions."

"It was a very complex mission," DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said. "The weather had to be just right. The tide had to be just right, but this was a perfect day."

At the time of its freeing, DLNR said they were unsure whether or not the yacht would make it all the way back to Honolulu or have to be scuttled offshore.

Later that evening, the department's Boating and Ocean Recreation division reported that the boat was scuttled in 800 feet of water.

Dan Dennison / DLNR The Nekoa was scuttled in 800 feet of water after being freed from Honolua Bay.

"It had taken on water, was listing starboard and riding bow high after being pulled free by a tractor tug early this afternoon," DLNR stated in a release.

Chang said that the department is going to use "all of its resources" to hold the yacht's owner accountable for the damages to the reef and the costs associated with the removal.

