Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Man sentenced to 10 years for Waikīkī surfboard storage fire

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published February 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST
Glenn Helton 021023.jpg
Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney
/
Glenn Helton was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for setting fire to a surfboard rack in Waikīkī in October 2021.

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an Oʻahu Circuit Court judge for starting the fire that burned the Waikīkī surfboard racks and destroyed about 500 boards in October 2021.

Glenn A. Helton was also sentenced to 10 years on an unrelated robbery charge and five years on an unrelated arson charge. He will serve the sentences concurrently as part of a plea agreement.

Helton was ordered to pay $414,000 to the City and County of Honolulu, which owned and operated the surfboard racks.

Back in 2021, firefighters called to the scene found several storage racks of surfboards at a beach alleyway in flames and evacuated the adjacent buildings: the Moana Surfrider Hotel and the Honolulu Police Department substation.

The blaze scorched the exterior of the hotel, which first opened in 1901, and spread to the substation's walls, roof and eaves, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Tags
Local News crimeWaikiki
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories