Honokaʻa Gymnasium opens to shelter residents during ongoing power outages

Hawaiʻi County has opened a shelter to help Honokaʻa residents facing extended power outages, announced Thursday.

Honokaʻa Gymnasium will be a last resort shelter for residents who experience extended power outages as a result of the recent low weather system in Kona. The seasonal cyclone can also cause heavy rain, landslides and flashfloods.

The neighborhoods of ʻĀhualoa and Kukuihaele are particularly impacted.

Hawaiian Electric will bring additional crew from neighboring islands to help with the restoration.

The shelter has access to power, and the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army will be on-site to assist in County efforts. The shelter is also pet friendly.

"DPW Crews have been working around the clock to clear debris and repair roadways so that Hawaiian Electric is able to do their critical work. We owe those on the frontlines our deepest gratitude as they continue to selflessly serve our communities through the holiday season," said Mayor Mitch Roth in a statement Thursday.

Residents impacted by the Kona Low weather system are asked to fill out the Civil Defenses Damage Assessment.