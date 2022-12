Swimmer on Hawaiʻi Island in stable condition after shark bite, police say

WAIKOLOA — For the second time in less than a week, Hawaiʻi officials put up shark warning signs after a shark bit a man Tuesday.

The man, a 68-year-old from Waikoloa, was swimming about 400 yards from shore at Anaehoʻomalu Bay on the Big Island when he was bitten on the lower left torso, Hawaiʻi county Police said.

“The swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the shark released the swimmer,” police said in a news release.

The man was taken to an island hospital. He was in stable condition and was to be transported to Oʻahu for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the tiger shark was reported to be 12 feet long.

Warning signs subsequently went up at the bay in Waikoloa, a resort area.

Shark signs were previously posted last Thursday off southern Maui after a 60-year-old woman visiting from Washington state disappeared while snorkeling. Her husband and witnesses told officials she was attacked by a shark. The search of the area around Keawakapu Point was called off Friday.