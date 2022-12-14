Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Swimmer on Hawaiʻi Island in stable condition after shark bite, police say

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:23 PM HST
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 12.20.47 PM.png
DLNR
/
Vimeo
A 'shark sighted' sign posted at Anaeho’omalu Bay on Dec. 13, 2022.

WAIKOLOA — For the second time in less than a week, Hawaiʻi officials put up shark warning signs after a shark bit a man Tuesday.

The man, a 68-year-old from Waikoloa, was swimming about 400 yards from shore at Anaehoʻomalu Bay on the Big Island when he was bitten on the lower left torso, Hawaiʻi county Police said.

“The swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the shark released the swimmer,” police said in a news release.

The man was taken to an island hospital. He was in stable condition and was to be transported to Oʻahu for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the tiger shark was reported to be 12 feet long.

Warning signs subsequently went up at the bay in Waikoloa, a resort area.

Shark signs were previously posted last Thursday off southern Maui after a 60-year-old woman visiting from Washington state disappeared while snorkeling. Her husband and witnesses told officials she was attacked by a shark. The search of the area around Keawakapu Point was called off Friday.

Tags
Local News sharkHawaiʻi Island
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories