Old Saddle Road repurposed for eruption viewing

Hawaiʻi County has opened a detour to relieve congestion on Daniel K. Inouye Highway — and so drivers can view the eruption.

The one-way traffic hazard mitigation route uses the old Saddle Road. The entrance is located directly across from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area — formerly called Maunakea State Recreation Area.

The route spans 4.5 miles from the entryway to a junction point located just before Puʻuhuluhulu.

County of Hawaiʻi

There will be signage, barricades and safety officers on site to direct the flow of traffic.

This is for passenger vehicles only. Commercial vehicles may not enter.

Parking will only be allowed on the right side of the traffic route and no vehicle can remain in the area for more than one hour and 30 minutes.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe through this eruption, and through the creation of the traffic hazard mitigation route, we believe that there will be significantly less risk to our community," said Mayor Mitch Roth.

The Gilbert Kahele Recreational Area, including both the lower and upper bathrooms, will remain open 24-hrs a day until further notice. Security guards will be on-site nightly from 6:15 p.m. – 6:15 a.m.