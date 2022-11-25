Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hawaiʻi Island gains clean hydrogen mentors

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published November 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM HST
hele-on hydrogen bus
County of Hawaiʻi
/
A Hele-On bus that runs on hydrogen fuel cell batteries.

Japan and California will mentor Hawaiʻi County on the best strategies to replace oil and fossil fuels with hydrogen-based fuel cells.

It's part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s H2 Twin Cities Initiative. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen ties across the Pacific.

Hydrogen fuel cells run on electricity and chemical energy. Unlike gasoline and diesel that release carbon dioxide, hydrogen fuel cells only emit water vapor and warm air.

Over the past decade, the City of Lancaster in California has invested more than $2 billion in cutting-edge renewable and clean energy projects.

Eiko Yoshida, the mayor of Namie City in Fukushima prefecture, said that after suffering great casualties from Japan’s earthquake, tsunami and nuclear tragedy 11 years ago, the city aims to maximize renewable energy usage and production of hydrogen at their FH2R facility.

Hawaiʻi county, Namie and Lancaster aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2035.

Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi IslandJapanCaliforniasustainability
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories