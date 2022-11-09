Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Gov.-elect Josh Green is hiring for his executive office, cabinet

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM HST
josh green gov elect.jpg
Gov.-elect Josh Green
/
Gov.-elect Josh Green's official photo

Gov.-elect Josh Green is accepting applications for his executive office, cabinet, and about 160 boards and commissions.

Staff positions include a community affairs specialist on Oʻahu, a governor's representative for East Hawaiʻi Island, and spots on his communications team.

Green’s volunteer spokesperson Hilton Raethel, also head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said the transition team will be looking for a “diverse and qualified pool of applications for key positions.”

Applications are available at greentransition2022.org. The deadline is Dec. 1.

Green’s inauguration is scheduled for noon on Monday, Dec. 5.

Tags
Local News Josh Green
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories