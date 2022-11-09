Gov.-elect Josh Green is hiring for his executive office, cabinet

Gov.-elect Josh Green is accepting applications for his executive office, cabinet, and about 160 boards and commissions.

Staff positions include a community affairs specialist on Oʻahu, a governor's representative for East Hawaiʻi Island, and spots on his communications team.

Green’s volunteer spokesperson Hilton Raethel, also head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said the transition team will be looking for a “diverse and qualified pool of applications for key positions.”

Applications are available at greentransition2022.org. The deadline is Dec. 1.

Green’s inauguration is scheduled for noon on Monday, Dec. 5.