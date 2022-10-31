Ex-JROTC instructor from Kauaʻi sentenced to 14 years for child porn

A former Junior ROTC instructor has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually exploiting one of his Kauaʻi high school students.

A U.S. judge sentenced Victor Aguilar, 66, on Thursday. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, Aguilar used his cellphone to create video clips of a girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct in 2020.

The girl was one of his students in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, at Waimea High School on Kauaʻi, court documents said.

“Moreover, Aguilar admitted that, by his estimate, he had sexual contact with the minor victim approximately 25 times over a six-month period,” prosecutors said in a news release. “This sexual exploitation of the minor victim occurred at school, in his vehicle, and in his home.”