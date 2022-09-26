Honolulu searches to fill over 20 vacant board and commission spots

The City and County of Honolulu has over 20 vacant volunteer positions for boards, commissions and committees.

Here are the boards, commissions and committees that currently have vacant positions, along with the number of vacant positions for each body listed in parentheses:



Civil Service Commission (1)

Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1)

Honolulu Ethics Commission (1)

Grants In Aid Advisory Commission (2)

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (1)

Neighborhood Commission (2)

Real Property Tax Assessment Board of Review I (1)

Real Property Tax Assessment Board of Review III (1)

Salary Commission (1)

Economic Revitalization Commission (9)

Boards and commissions streamline communication between elected officials and the community.

Members do not receive a salary or other forms of financial compensation.

Members are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Honolulu City Council.

To apply for a vacant position on one of the city’s boards or commissions, send a cover letter and resume to mdoffice@honolulu.gov.