Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu

Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses.

Disposable service ware can still be provided, but only upon request or in a self-service dispenser.

The disposable food ware ordinance, better known as Bill 40, was signed into law in December 2019.

The full effect of the law was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, but sections of it were delayed due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Click here for more information from the City and County of Honolulu.