Local News

Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM HST
polystyrene plastic ban restaurant takeout plate lunch
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 photo, Belinda Lau, manager of the Wiki Wiki Drive Inn takeout restaurant in Honolulu, holds a polystyrene foam box containing an order of roast pork, rice and salad. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses.

Disposable service ware can still be provided, but only upon request or in a self-service dispenser.

The disposable food ware ordinance, better known as Bill 40, was signed into law in December 2019.

The full effect of the law was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, but sections of it were delayed due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Click here for more information from the City and County of Honolulu.

Local News environmentCity and County of Honolulu
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
