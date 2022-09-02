Here's how Hawaiʻi ranks as a place to work

The Oxfam Report ranked the best and worst states to work in 2022. The global organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice has been ranking states since 2018.

Hawaiʻi ranked 19 out of 52 in Oxfam’s “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022” report. The score includes Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The ranking is based on wage, worker protection and the right to organize.

Oregon won first place and North Carolina ranked at the bottom.

Hawaiʻi scored better for working women at 10th place.

Hawaiʻi is the only state that created a feminist economic recovery plan with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the only state to score significantly higher in the women’s ranking.