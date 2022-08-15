Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement receives $1.4M in funding

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $1 million loan and a $400,000 grant from the Opportunity Finance Network’s Finance Justice Fund.

The $1 million loan will be used to provide additional loans to small businesses and community development projects.

The $400,000 grant will be used to hire more staff, system improvements and training for the council.

CNHA’s Loan Fund currently has 186 active loans with an average loan size of $30,000.

“Mahalo to the OFN and Finance Justice Fund for these awards that will increase our overall loan portfolio to close to $10 million and allow us to serve more small businesses and families in our community who need it most," said CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis.