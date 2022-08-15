Donate
Local News

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement receives $1.4M in funding

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM HST
Piggy bank and savings.
Topp Yimgrimm/iStockphoto

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded a $1 million loan and a $400,000 grant from the Opportunity Finance Network’s Finance Justice Fund.

The $1 million loan will be used to provide additional loans to small businesses and community development projects.

The $400,000 grant will be used to hire more staff, system improvements and training for the council.

CNHA’s Loan Fund currently has 186 active loans with an average loan size of $30,000.

“Mahalo to the OFN and Finance Justice Fund for these awards that will increase our overall loan portfolio to close to $10 million and allow us to serve more small businesses and families in our community who need it most," said CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis.

Tags

Local News Council for Native Hawaiian AdvancementNative Hawaiian
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
