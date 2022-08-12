Big Island teen dies, brother missing after both swept out to sea

A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on the Big Island, according to police.

Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haʻena Beach, also known as Shipman Beach in the Puna district.

The swimmers were swept out by the current and high surf, police said. Two adults and the 16-year-old were rescued by a fire department helicopter.

The older boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy was ordered.

The 14-year-old remained missing. The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area until midnight and planned to resume the search at daybreak Friday.

This is a developing story.