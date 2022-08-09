Donate
Local News

Over 1,000 acres in Waiea on Hawaiʻi Island designated as a reserve

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published August 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM HST
Waiea Fenceline big island
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resorces
/
A roughly 1,260-acre parcel in Waiea on Hawai‘i Island has been designated as part of the state Natural Area Reserve System.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources designated over 1,000 acres of land in Waiea on Hawaiʻi Island as a reserve.

That means the forests in the area will be managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

The new reserve spans 1.5 miles mauka, or upland, from Mamalahoa Highway near Hoʻokena Elementary School. There is no public access because the area is currently landlocked by private land.

This is the first new reserve established on the Big Island in 35 years.

Waiea Natural Area Reserve is home to koa and ʻōhiʻa trees. It’s also the last place the Hawaiian crow, or ʻalalā, was observed in the wild.

Tags

Local News Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)environmentHawaiʻi Islandsustainability
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
