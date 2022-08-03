In-person voting, same-day registration available at Voter Service Centers

In-person voting locations for the ongoing primary election are available across the state.

Voter Service Centers offer same-day registration and accessible voting, as well as ballot replacements. Each county has at least one center open now through primary election day on Saturday, Aug. 13.

On Oʻahu, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To increase accessibility, pop-up voter service centers will be available for a limited time. This week, the pop-up is at Kāneʻohe District Park until Friday, Aug. 5. Starting next week, the center will shift to the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park. These pop-up locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Hawai’i Island, VSC can be found at the Aupuni Center in Hilo and the West Hawai’i Civic Center. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday — and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

On Moloka’i, the center can be found at the Mitchell Pauole Center. On Lana’i, voters can go to the Lana’i Community Center. On Maui, voters have the option to visit the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. All operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday — and on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to these locations, a VSC at Hana High & Elementary School will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6.

And on Kaua’i, a lone center is open at the Historic County Annex Building in Līhu’e, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday through Saturday, and on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If returning your ballot by mail, it must be received by 7 p.m. on Aug. 13. More information, including a list of ballot drop boxes, can be found at elections.hawaii.gov.

The Hawaiʻi Office of Elections also created this video with more voter information: