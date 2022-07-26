Telecommunications down in West Hawaiʻi Island due to severed Hawaiian Telcom fiber optic cable

A severed Hawaiian Telcom fiber optic cable is affecting telecommunications in West Hawaiʻi Island, including the areas of Kona, Kaʻū and Waikōloa.

Cellphones, landline telephones, the internet and public radio station signals may be impacted, according to Hawaiʻi County. It is also impacting the public’s ability to call for emergency services in Kona and Ka’ū.

Hawaiian Telcom says the line was severed early Tuesday and will take several hours to repair. The break location has been identified and crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.