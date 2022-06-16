Schedule changes for Kauaʻi's free mobile COVID-19 testing van

Kauaʻi's free mobile COVID-19 testing van is changing its schedule from weekends to weekdays starting June 27.

Kauaʻi County and the Kauaʻi District Health Office announced the van will continue to serve all original locations. But the times will change from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:

Hanalei Neighborhood Center on Mondays

Kapaa Bryan Baptiste Sports Complex on Tuesdays

Kekaha Neighborhood Center on Wednesdays

Kilauea Neighborhood Center on Thursdays

Kalaheo Neighborhood Center on Fridays

The testing center at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall will remain open Monday through Friday.

Weekend testing options are still available throughout the island.

A full list of testing sites can be found at kauai.gov/covidtest.