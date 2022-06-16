Donate
Schedule changes for Kauaʻi's free mobile COVID-19 testing van

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published June 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM HST
A rapid antigen test shows a positive test result for COVID-19.
Odd Andersen
/
AFP via Getty Images
A rapid antigen test shows a positive test result for COVID-19.

Kauaʻi's free mobile COVID-19 testing van is changing its schedule from weekends to weekdays starting June 27.

Kauaʻi County and the Kauaʻi District Health Office announced the van will continue to serve all original locations. But the times will change from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days:

  • Hanalei Neighborhood Center on Mondays
  • Kapaa Bryan Baptiste Sports Complex on Tuesdays
  • Kekaha Neighborhood Center on Wednesdays
  • Kilauea Neighborhood Center on Thursdays
  • Kalaheo Neighborhood Center on Fridays

The testing center at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall will remain open Monday through Friday.

Weekend testing options are still available throughout the island.

A full list of testing sites can be found at kauai.gov/covidtest.

coronavirusKauaʻi
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
